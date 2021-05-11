Pasqual Duran Michel III, the Frenchman, age 68 of Nipomo, drew his last breath shortly after a beautiful Friday night with his family and friends in his sleep after midnight and the morning of May 1st, 2021.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, family to everyone and best friend to many, he enjoyed his coffee every morning facing the fields of Nipomo and the city of Santa Maria reading the newspaper.
He loved going out with his family and friends. He loved working, traveling, watching sports, fishing, having a cold one, shaking hands on a friendly sports bet, learning new things, talking on the phone, listening to people, telling stories and giving advice. He loved his work of setting tile, but also loved to talk to the people he was setting tile for. He had his own lingo and sayings that will continue to live on forever through his family and friends. "Poooochers" was his favorite.
He was known as a kind-hearted, friendly, energetic, upbeat, talkative, prideful, hard working, selfless, positive, lucky, enthusiastic, and most importantly he was known as a family man.
Pasqual is survived by his wife Estella Michel and their three children, Michelle (47), Pasqual IV (34), and Michaelangelo (30). As well as his son-in-law Rudy Gonzales (44); grand-children Sierra Arguijo (25) and Isacc Gonzales (7); his father, Pasqual Michel II (91); brother Tony Michel; sister Yolanda Ponce and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews.
Pasqual preceded his death by his Mother Marie Lena Michel and brother Conrad Michel.
A viewing is scheduled for Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at 11am-4pm at the Lady Family Mortuary, 555 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande, CA and a memorial is scheduled for Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at 11:30am and will be held @ Santa Maria Elks 1309 N Bradley Rd, Santa Maria, CA.
