Pamela Jeanne Frost, 69, of Santa Maria, passed away on April 23, 2021.
Pamela was born in 1952 to Theresa (Misasi) and Salvatore Mauro Jr. in Glasco, New York.
In 1978, Pamela left New York for San Francisco, where she fell in love with Keith Frost. They moved to Santa Barbara and were married in 1980. She loved discovering new things and learning about other cultures, whether through cooking, language classes, or trying her hand at pottery, basket weaving, flower arrangement, or a host of other arts. Pamela was a devoted mother to their two children, enthusiastically helping with their class field trips, holiday celebrations, and supporting local charities in their community. She encouraged her sons, as well as their friends, in all their interests and endeavors, and passed on to them her avid curiosity and explorative nature.
Though she never stopped looking outward and making new friends, Pamela was dedicated to her family and creating a nurturing, welcoming home as well. Growing up in a close-knit extended family, she cherished their family traditions, heirloom recipes, and large get-togethers. Cooking was a particular passion of hers, but as well as enjoying delicious food, she equally savoured gathering around the table with family and close friends.
She is survived by her husband, Keith; her son Jefferson and his wife Laura Sperry, of Brooklyn, New York; her son Julian, of Maui, Hawaii; her sister Marilyn and her husband Alan Freeburg, of Saugerties, New York; her brother David and his wife Joan, of Glasco, New York; and her brother Salvatore Mauro III, of Santa Barbara, California.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.