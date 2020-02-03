Pamela Gomes-St. Aubin, age 69 of Santa Maria, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Pam was born to the late Anthony Gomes and Jane Kelley Gomes on April 17, 1950.

Pam attended Santa Maria High School and graduated in June 1968. She went to work at GTE in the summer and married Jon Grindle in November of the same year. While living in Santa Maria, they had their only daughter Kelley Jane. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family hosting BBQ's.

Pam worked for GTE until she retired at the age of 47. While working for GTE she wore many hats including a telephone operator and dispatch clerk. During her time at GTE, she was a strong union member and held many offices including President of their Union, Communication Workers of America. She negotiated for her union on the national level and was very proud of her hard work and accomplishments during those years.

After being friends and coworkers for a number of years at GTE, Pam married Ronald St. Aubin on February 19, 1994. They enjoyed “cruising” Alaska and the Caribbean and traveling to Laughlin and Hawaii as often as possible.