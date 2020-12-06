You have permission to edit this article.
Pamela Ann Edwards passed away peacefully on 11/27/2020 with her two daughters by her side. Pamela was born on 10/22/1943 in San Luis Obispo, she is the daughter of the late Roy William Tallman and Dolores Ann Sworthout Tallman. She was a graduate of San Luis Obispo high where she met and married the love of her life Larry David Edwards, who proceeded her in death on 12/15/2003.

Pam worked as a bookkeeper and swim instructor in Santa Maria for many years before retiring. She is survived by her Daughters Carrie Kieta, Becky Haddad, her four grandsons Rick Jones, Timothy Haddad, Keagan Kieta and Stasiu Kieta as well as her 3 great grandchildren, Caitlin, Evan and Ashlynn Jones.

Pam was known for her kindness and gentle heart, she always put others before herself, and always made sure that her family knew that they were loved. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

