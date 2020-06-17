On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Pablo Martinez, loving husband and father of 10 children, passed away at age 93. He is rejoicing in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Pablo was born on May 29, 1927 in Rivas Nicaragua to Maria Teresa and Pablo Martinez Navas the second of six children. He graduated from Ramirez Gollena High School in Managua Nicaragua in 1945. He received a degree in Geology and Mining Engineering from Colorado School of Mines in Boulder, CO. He received a Masters degree in Geology from University of Madrid in 1967. He earned the professional designation of Professional Geologist. Pablo married Thelma Villasenor on January 10, 1964 in Managua, Nicaragua.
Pablo held the rank of Lt. Colonel in La Guardia, the Nicaraguan Army. He was the Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Geological Mining for the country of Nicaragua. Pablo worked as an Environmental Engineer at Vandenberg Air Force Base in the Civil Engineering Department for the final 16 years of his career retiring at the age of 80.
Pablo loved his Lord and Savior with all his heart. The love was reflected by his affection and care for his wife and family. He was a hard worker, always having a smile and a laugh and he enjoyed a good joke. Pablo was very protective and loyal to those whom he loved and led his household on Biblical principles.
Pablo was preceded in death by his father, Pablo, mother, Maria Teresa, brother Rodrigo and sisters Consuelo and Miriam. He is survived by his brother Edgar, sister Maria Teresa, his loving wife of 56 years, Thelma and his five children Rodney, Barbara, Bruno, Elizabeth, and Jeffery. He is also survived by his children Joseph, Irene, Glenn, Harlan, and Patrick from his first wife Elba, as well as 23 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A service will be held at Grace Baptist church on Friday June 26 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Grace Baptist Church or Lighthouse Baptist Church in Pablo's honor. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
