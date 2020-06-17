× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Pablo Martinez, loving husband and father of 10 children, passed away at age 93. He is rejoicing in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Pablo was born on May 29, 1927 in Rivas Nicaragua to Maria Teresa and Pablo Martinez Navas the second of six children. He graduated from Ramirez Gollena High School in Managua Nicaragua in 1945. He received a degree in Geology and Mining Engineering from Colorado School of Mines in Boulder, CO. He received a Masters degree in Geology from University of Madrid in 1967. He earned the professional designation of Professional Geologist. Pablo married Thelma Villasenor on January 10, 1964 in Managua, Nicaragua.

Pablo held the rank of Lt. Colonel in La Guardia, the Nicaraguan Army. He was the Director of the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ministry of Geological Mining for the country of Nicaragua. Pablo worked as an Environmental Engineer at Vandenberg Air Force Base in the Civil Engineering Department for the final 16 years of his career retiring at the age of 80.

Pablo loved his Lord and Savior with all his heart. The love was reflected by his affection and care for his wife and family. He was a hard worker, always having a smile and a laugh and he enjoyed a good joke. Pablo was very protective and loyal to those whom he loved and led his household on Biblical principles.