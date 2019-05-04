Orville Richard Naab passed away peacefully on the morning of April 22, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Carole Meehan, Cynthia Sore', and Cecilia Naab. He is preceded in death by his wife Marilou Naab, grandson Sinclair Sore' and son-in-law Robert Sore'.
Orville was born in Effingham, Illinois on May 31, 1934 to the late Louis Naab and June Naab Pagel. Orville joined the United States Navy when he was 17 years old and served his country during the Korean War onboard the USS Shelton, DD 790. After the Navy, Orville moved to Santa Maria, California, where he met and married his wife Marilou Libbon in 1956. Orville and Marilou were happily married for 43 years.
In the early years, Orville delivered eggs for Rosemary Farm. He had a long career as a route salesman for Olympia and Miller Beers and traveled throughout the central coast. He lived in the Santa Maria Valley until 2002, and lived out his retirement in Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas.
Orville was an outstanding and loving family man and was a devout Catholic. Throughout his life he truly enjoyed his faith and watching the Catholic Station EWTN.
He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Orville is the father of two Elk's Rodeo Queen Candidates. In the late 70's and early 80's one could find him Barbecuing on Broadway to raise money for Youth Recreation. Orville is a champion Santa Maria Style barbecue chef.
Orville leaves behind his niece Sherry Roche, his grandsons Tyler and Tate Meehan and Alister Sore', his son-in-law John Meehan and his beloved dog Trixie along with other family members and treasured friends.
A Catholic rosary service will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 in the evening at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Leander, Texas. A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Friday afternoon, May 10 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Cedar Park Texas.
In addition to flowers the family is accepting donations, in honor of Orville Naab, to the Austin Humane Society. Please follow this link to make a tribute donation: http://bit.ly/AustinHumaneTribute
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander, Texas, 512-260-8800.
