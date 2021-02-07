Oren Schuyler Wilcox, Jr was born April 25, 1937 in Aurora, Illinois to Oren Schuyler Wilcox, Sr and Marion Gertrude (Nass) Wilcox. He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Santa Maria, California. He was the oldest of three children. Oren had many fond memories of growing up in farm country on Barnes Road in Sugar Grove, Illinois. In August of 1953 the family moved to Long Beach, California traveling across the famous Route 66 in a 1936 Airflow Chrysler pulling a small trailer. He was 16 years old and the move to California was a major life event. He graduated from David Starr Jordan High School in 1955. He completed Long Beach City College and went to work as a Draftsman at North American Aviation in 1960. Over time he became an Aerospace Engineer and worked for North American Aviation and then for Rockwell International Space Division for 33 years. He was part of both the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs. In 1980 he moved the family to Santa Maria, California and began working for Rockwell at the Vandenberg Air Force Base. He finished his career by working at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
He owned a cabin in Crestline, California for 50 years and thoroughly enjoyed the mountain retreat. He had a private pilot license and owned a 1966 Cessna 150. He served 6 years in the Costa Mesa Air National Guard as a Staff Sergeant in the 222nd Radio Relay Squadron. He played the piano and the banjo. After retiring, Oren traveled to 58 countries and 49 of the states. He met his wife Leona at a dance in 1961 and they were married for 59 years. Oren and Leona won 1st place at a dance competition on one of their many cruises. He had two children, Cheryl Sue and Oren Schuyler III and one grandchild, Lisa Gwendolyn. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather. He could fix anything and enjoyed many hours working in the garage. Early in his career he was an airplane mechanic. He loved automobiles, trains, and airplanes and could identify a plane by the sound of the engine. Like many of his generation, the Great Depression and World War II influenced his whole life. He will not be forgotten by his friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents Oren, Sr and Marion Wilcox. He is survived by his wife Leona Marie (Tucker), his children Cheryl Sue Schumacher and Oren Schuyler Wilcox III, his granddaughter Lisa Gwendolyn Schumacher, sister Nancy Ann Daniels of Knoxville, Tennessee, brother Stuart Irvin Wilcox of Kerrville, Texas, and son-in-law Philip Schumacher.
