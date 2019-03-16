Duane Gullikson, 91, succumbed to cancer and died at home in Lompoc on February 27, 2019.
For full obituary please refer to the March 17th edition of the Santa Barbara Newspress.
Friends are warmly invited to join Duane's family in an open house celebration of his life commencing at 2:00 p.m., March 23, 2019, at 500 East College Avenue in Lompoc
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Coast Hospice at 253 Granada Drive, San Luis Obispo, 93401, or any organization promoting the treatment and cure of cancer.
