On the night of December 8, 2019, Ophelia Martinez Haro left this world to join her beloved husband Larry and loved ones gone before her. Ophelia was born February 13, 1939, to Mother Soledad and Father, Carlos Martinez.
Ophelia served the community of Guadalupe on the central coast for over 60 years. First starting at the Guadalajara Cafe at the young age of 13. Later re-opened with her husband, The Guadalupe Restaurant.
When you walked into the restaurant, you would immediately be greeted as if you were family, whether if it had been your first time, or if you sat daily in her company. She proudly displayed a wall of elephants gifted to her from loyal customers. The restaurant was an extension of many families' homes where not only her own children and grandchildren, but countless others grew-up creating special bonds. Ophelia enjoyed making people happy and it was not uncommon for her to have sang and danced, listened, and encouraged other's endeavors.
Through the restaurant and her beautiful kind heart Ophelia made many long-lasting relationships with families that stretched beyond the central coast. There are simply no words that can express not only the loss, but mainly the happiness and comfort she brought to the many lives she has touched. If you had ever the chance to meet her, you undeniably felt you had just met a special soul.
Preceding Larry and Ophelia Haro are their son's; Larry and wife, Stephanie Haro, Lee Haro, Lance and wife, Maria Haro; grandchildren, Dominique, Jacob, Kassandra, Kevin, Symmone and Benicio Haro; brother and sister-in-law, Juan and Maruca Martinez, Niece Monica Martinez; sister Chole Martinez.
A special acknowledgment to Dominique for her unwavering and unconditional love made clear for her grandmother, especially over the past two years.
Rosary and viewing to be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Dec. 15th 5-8. Mass, Monday the 16th at Saint Mary's 10am with burial at Guadalupe Cemetery immediately after.
