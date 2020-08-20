Ophelia Castellanos

On August 13, 2020 our beloved Ophelia Jesse Castellanos, 87 went to be with our Lord. Ophelia was born in an Adobe house, Guadalupe, CA. October 12, 1932 to Adelaida Guerrero and Jesus Guerrero. She was preceded in death by her husband Andy Castellanos of 60 years, married May 6, 1956. Ophelia is survived by her two sons David and Paul; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1-great-great-grandchild and two sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews.
Attended Guadalupe Joint school and Cosmetology school in Santa Barbara, working in a hair salon in Guadalupe and later in Nipomo. Ophelia and Andy became proud owners of the Central Hotel in Guadalupe for many years. Then invested property in Nipomo, building the La Placita Plaza.
Ophie would always make you feel welcome to her home. Especially holiday dinners and barbeques. She brought joy to all. She was a faithful person and parishioner of St Joseph church in Nipomo.
A caring, lovely person and will be missed by all.
Contact Dudley Hoffman for services
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
