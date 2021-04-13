Ola Mae Coykendall, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 with her daughter by her side. She was born December 18th, 1934, in Mossvile, Newton County, Arkansas, to William Robert Reed and Minnie Ann (Brison) Reed. Ola had five bothers and one sister: Troy Reed, Willie Reed, Corby Reed, Delmer Marion Reed, Johnny Reed, and Ona Lee (Reed) Roles.
After she moved to Santa Maria and attended and graduated Santa Maria Joint Union High School in January 1961. She married Richard Coykendall in March 1961. They had plans for a church wedding but at the last moment she decided it was too much and they were married in a small private ceremony. She started to work in 1958 at Radco Window Manufacturing prior to her marriage. While her children were school age, she was a homemaker. She then worked for Avis Rental Car as a car transporter for 20 years.
Ola was a member of the Eastern Star Central Coast Chapter #97 for over 50 years. Her favorite hobby was collecting fancy tea cups which she collected and displayed throughout her home. Always the farmer from Arkansas she enjoyed a small garden in her backyard growing various vegetables and fruits. She enjoyed canning apricots, making rhubarb pie, and the most delicious apple pie. She was always a very hard worker which she learned on the family farm. She always helped everybody she could. She really believed in fairness. It was said that if she had a dollar, you had a dollar. Family was very important to her. She at her heart was a simple country girl and she never lost that.
She is survived by her daughter Vonda Damore and her husband Charles, her son Warren R Coykendall and his wife Jeodesa, and her grandchildren: Bianca and Anna Damore, and Angelyn and Alexander Coykendall, her sister Ona Lee Roles, her sister in law Catherine Reed, and her nephews Frederick Jackson and Michael Roles.
Ola will be remembered for her "tell it like it is" attitude, her strong love of family, and desire for everyone to come together and reconcile.
The Celebration of Life service will be held graveside at Santa Maria Cemetery on Friday, April 16th, 2021 at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.