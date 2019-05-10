Norman Richard Burdick (84) of Nipomo, CA passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2019 at Marian Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Detroit Michigan to Joseph and Margaret Burdick in 1934. He was educated in the Detroit area before graduating from the University of Michigan with his BA in Architecture and Design in 1959. After earning his degree, he proudly served in the Army stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was married to Judith Dee Williams in 1963 and then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to practice architecture and start a family. For 40 years, he designed and built custom homes in the Palo Alto area where he also built his dream home and raised his family.
He is survived by his wife Judy of 56 years, sons John and wife Noelle (Tustin Ranch), and Chris and wife Pamela (Santa Maria) and four grandchildren Justin, Bradley, Alexa, and Sean. He is also survived by as his sister Catherine Cornell in Arizona. His gentle spirit will be missed by all. He was always there for family and friends. He never missed a game or tournament for his sons and even watched numerous events for his grandchildren. They knew his constant loving presence.
He and Judy retired to the Blacklake community in 1999 to play golf, bridge, travel and be closer to family. He was an active volunteer in the community, especially the Lions Club of Nipomo. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Blacklake Golf Club on June 2nd. Memorial gifts in Norm's name may be sent to the Nipomo Lions Club Charity Fund at P.O. Box 1934, Nipomo, CA 93444.
