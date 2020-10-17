Norma Nell (Bailey) Scholar was born on May 4, 1935 in Cuyhaoga Falls, Ohio to Floyd and Mable (Strouse) Bailey. She had two older brothers, Robert and Clark.
The family moved to Sharon Center Stow, Millersburg, and Wellington in Ohio where she graduated in 1953. In Stow, she loved playing in the cemetery near her house (not disturbing anything), and the park across the street....idyllic days.
She attended Kent State University for a couple years, was in some plays and musicals, then came out to California. She was living in Woodland Hills but working at General Telephone Company in Santa Monica when she met her future husband, Ned Scholar, at a park in Reseda where they were both playing volleyball.
They were married in Canoga Park, then moved to Lancaster since Ned was in the missile business; and then to Solvang and Santa Maria in 1961 (lived in the same house since) where later Ned joined the S.B. Sheriff's Dept. They raised three boys. Norma was a housewife and participated in Cub Scouts, PTA, and sports when her boys were in school.
Norma and Ned were married for 54 years. He preceded her in death in May 2012, Son Glen in 2001. Parents and brothers also deceased.
Norma is survived by Son Paul (Remi) of Porter Ranch, grandchildren Cameron and Sofia, Son David of Orcutt, and his daughter Nicole. The children of Son Glen, Chris, Ashley, and Nick in Indiana, great-grandchildren Ireland, Cayman, and Brox.
