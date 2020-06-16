Nora Elizabeth (Betty) Bauer was born November 16, 1935 in Cork, Ireland. She was surrounded by loved ones when she passed away on June 9, 2020, in Palm Springs, California. Betty left home in 1956 to work in Cambridge, England for Pye Telecom and was soon brought on as a telephone operator with the General Post Office. She met her future husband, Jim, who was serving in the United States Air Force at Lakenheath Royal Air Force Station. In 1960, the couple moved with their newborn son to Santa Maria, California where Betty embraced her new country and life. Betty treasured the rigorous classical education she received at St. Vincent's Convent in Cork. She generously shared bits of wisdom and beauty from the “library in her mind” with anyone eager to soak up Voltaire, Thoreau, Shakespeare, art, music and history. Betty joined the Democratic Women's club to advocate for political issues of the day and was a proud political science student at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She wore many other hats such as volunteering for Meals on Wheels and working as a hearing aid dispenser and travel agent. However, Betty truly soared as a beloved teacher's aide serving exceptional students in Santa Maria schools. Her face would light up as she told enthusiastic stories about her students. Betty's travels led her back across the pond to enjoy time with relatives in Ireland, England and Scotland. Betty is preceded in death by her parents John and Christina, her sister Mary and brother Jerry. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Virginia; daughter Diane and her husband David and daughter Alison; as well as brothers John, James, Barry and sister Rose. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren; Beau, Megan, Douglas, Deanna, Derek, great-grandson Desmond and many loving nieces, nephews and grand- nieces and nephews. In remembrance of Betty, who found great joy and solace in her garden, the family asks those wishing to do so donate a tree or plant to beautify a special place of their choosing. A private memorial and celebration of life with family is planned for a later date (TBD). Fond memories of times spent with Betty are welcome. If desired, please contact Diane on Facebook.