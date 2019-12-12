Nolan M. Snipes Jr. of Santa Maria, CA, (formerly of Lompoc) passed away 12/3/19 of pancreatic cancer at Mission View Health Center in San Luis Obispo at the age of 66.
Born 3-31-53 in Richmond, VA. to a military family, Nolan lived in Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, England, Washington and finally California.
Nolan graduated from Cabrillo SHS 1971, joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He later enlisted in the US Navy as a radioman on a destroyer stationed out of Hawaii. After leaving the Navy he became a long haul trucker for 17 years and then drove locally out of Santa Maria.
You have free articles remaining.
Nolan was preceded in death by his father, Nolan M. Snipes Sr. of Lompoc, CA. He is survived by mother Julia Collins Snipes, Green Valley, AZ. (formerly Lompoc), sister Judy Snipes Ellington and brother-in-law Stephen Scott Ellington, Green Valley, AZ. (formerly Santa Maria), aunts and cousins in Maine and North Carolina.
The family would like to thank Grant and Erin Garson for their friendship and support of Nolan, as well as his community of friends at Vandenberg Senior Residence and the Santa Maria VA.
No funeral services by request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.