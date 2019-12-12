{{featured_button_text}}

Nolan M. Snipes Jr. of Santa Maria, CA, (formerly of Lompoc) passed away 12/3/19 of pancreatic cancer at Mission View Health Center in San Luis Obispo at the age of 66.

Born 3-31-53 in Richmond, VA. to a military family, Nolan lived in Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, England, Washington and finally California.

Nolan graduated from Cabrillo SHS 1971, joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He later enlisted in the US Navy as a radioman on a destroyer stationed out of Hawaii. After leaving the Navy he became a long haul trucker for 17 years and then drove locally out of Santa Maria.

Nolan was preceded in death by his father, Nolan M. Snipes Sr. of Lompoc, CA. He is survived by mother Julia Collins Snipes, Green Valley, AZ. (formerly Lompoc), sister Judy Snipes Ellington and brother-in-law Stephen Scott Ellington, Green Valley, AZ. (formerly Santa Maria), aunts and cousins in Maine and North Carolina.

The family would like to thank Grant and Erin Garson for their friendship and support of Nolan, as well as his community of friends at Vandenberg Senior Residence and the Santa Maria VA.

No funeral services by request.

