We will always love our Noah, and he will always be our "best boy." Noah John Slocum was not your typical 15 year old boy, and to say that he will be greatly missed is a tremendous understatement. According to his three little sisters, Noah was helpful, encouraging, and huggable...the best brother in the universe. His parents wholeheartedly agree. Only they would add that he was super funny, full of joy, and overflowing with love incredibly funny. Noah never missed an opportunity to encourage the people around him. The smile on his face and the sparkle in his eyes were really all it took to let you know that you were special to him. Although that didn't stop him from sharing a kind word or a helping hand. He showed unconditional love for everyone he met. Just ask any of his teachers or classmates at Orcutt Academy High School, his friends at Youth Group, his Cubbies at AWANA club, or especially any member of his family. Noah's selfless actions and strength of character will always be a source of pride for his parents, family, and friends that were blessed to be with him throughout his life.
Noah's parents, Benjamin and Michelle, have joyfully raised their family on the Central Coast since their marriage in 2000. With countless trips to the beaches and parks throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, Noah loved marveling at and enjoying "God's amazing creation." Our favorite family trips have always included visits to been museums and zoos. Noah was always learning and was always amazed by God's creativity. Biking, lego-building, video gaming, and Disney-movie-watching with his family were all top choice activities for Noah. Believe it or not (and you would believe it if you knew him) one of Noah's favorite things to do was help people. If it helped someone else, Noah was in. He loved his family and just “hanging out” with them. His sisters Aubrey, Eden, and Elsie were a constant source of love, smiles, and laughter for Noah. Echoing the sentiment in 1 John 4:19 "We love because he first loved us", his sisters would be the first to tell you that Noah made loving him easy. He led them by his example.
Most importantly, Noah trusted God with all his heart. Since he was five years old, and through the entire nine month battle with cancer, Noah's faith in Jesus did not waver. Through the darkest valleys, his confidence in God's deliverance was stronger than anyone we've ever known. He fought the good fight....he finished the race. Ultimately, he was called home to be with Jesus, and leave this world of pain to join our Lord. If Noah could tell you one last thing, it would be this: Put your trust in Jesus. Give him your life today and you will truly live.
