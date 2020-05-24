We will always love our Noah, and he will always be our "best boy." Noah John Slocum was not your typical 15 year old boy, and to say that he will be greatly missed is a tremendous understatement. According to his three little sisters, Noah was helpful, encouraging, and huggable...the best brother in the universe. His parents wholeheartedly agree. Only they would add that he was super funny, full of joy, and overflowing with love incredibly funny. Noah never missed an opportunity to encourage the people around him. The smile on his face and the sparkle in his eyes were really all it took to let you know that you were special to him. Although that didn't stop him from sharing a kind word or a helping hand. He showed unconditional love for everyone he met. Just ask any of his teachers or classmates at Orcutt Academy High School, his friends at Youth Group, his Cubbies at AWANA club, or especially any member of his family. Noah's selfless actions and strength of character will always be a source of pride for his parents, family, and friends that were blessed to be with him throughout his life.