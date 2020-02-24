Nicholas "Nick" Rodriguez

Nicholas R. Rodriguez, 86, of Santa Maria (formerly Casmalia and San Jose,CA), now rests in peace with his brothers and sisters, mother and father, older son Nicholas Jr. and daughter Annette Chapman. He passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by close family.

Nick was born on August 11, 1933 in Bayshore, San Francisco, CA, to Nicholas Rodriguez and Justina Ramos. He was the youngest of 14 children. At the age of 5, Nick unfortunately lost his father. He often spoke of the admiration for the strength of his mother for raising them on her own. He spent most of his childhood in Casmalia, CA, working and playing on the railroad tracks and flinging “cow pies.” Nick carried the ethics of his mother with him always and was known to be a hard worker and always demanded a level of respect.

At the age of 18, Nick enlisted in the Marines on a Friday in March 1953 and left for training that very next Monday. A decision that required the utmost amount of respect, but he also left behind the love of his life, Mickey (Anaya), and vowed to marry her when he returned. Fortunately, he returned safely, and they were married on June 30, 1954.