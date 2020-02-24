Nicholas "Nick" Rodriguez

Nicholas R. Rodriguez, 86, of Santa Maria (formerly Casmalia and San Jose,CA), now rests in peace with his brothers and sisters, mother and father, older son Nicholas Jr. and daughter Annette Chapman. He passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by close family.
Nick was born on August 11, 1933 in Bayshore, San Francisco, CA, to Nicholas Rodriguez and Justina Ramos. He was the youngest of 14 children. At the age of 5, Nick unfortunately lost his father. He often spoke of the admiration for the strength of his mother for raising them on her own. He spent most of his childhood in Casmalia, CA, working and playing on the railroad tracks and flinging “cow pies.” Nick carried the ethics of his mother with him always and was known to be a hard worker and always demanded a level of respect.
At the age of 18, Nick enlisted in the Marines on a Friday in March 1953 and left for training that very next Monday. A decision that required the utmost amount of respect, but he also left behind the love of his life, Mickey (Anaya), and vowed to marry her when he returned. Fortunately, he returned safely, and they were married on June 30, 1954.
They created a wonderful life together, moving to San Jose were Nick worked for a grain company and they had 3 beautiful children, Annette, Nicholas Jr and Ronnie. They eventually moved back to Santa Maria in 1969, were Nick began working for Santa Maria Bonita School District and retired in 1995.
He took great pride in many things, The Marines, his landscaping--- he won a “beautiful yard award” even, his 1965 Chevy Truck, being a 49er fan, trains, but the one thing most was being a grandfather/great grandfather. He is survived by his 5 grandchildren, Carl Bondetti (Laura Lugo), Kara Bondetti, Vanessa Malangko (Mark), Melissa Cooper (Matthew), and Andrea Rodriguez. He was often known to beam about and pull out pictures of his great grandchildren Lexi, Zoey and Xander Cooper, and Jeremiah, Micah and Mark Malangko.
You have free articles remaining.
Nick is survived by his beautiful bride of 65 years, Mickey (Anaya), and his youngest son and daughter in law, Ronnie and Suzy Rodriguez, and son in law Jim Chapman, as well as several nieces and nephews and family members.
A Rosary is scheduled for 5:00pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary's. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 9:30am Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church -414 E Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454. Burial will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.