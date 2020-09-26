It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our son, Nicholas David Haro, 23, of Santa Maria, Ca. who passed away on September 6, 2020 at Cottage Hospital.
Although only 23 at the time of his death, those who knew Nicholas, even a little, lost a beautiful soul, who lived life with an adventurous spirit and generous heart. Not a single day went by in which he didn't offer to help someone in need throughout our community, both as a child and a young adult. He was a light in the world that was extinguished too soon, and we mourn his loss.
Nicholas was born in Santa Maria, Ca. on January 16, 1997. He grew-up in the community of Orcutt in Santa Maria, attending local schools, while exploring any parks, hills, and hidden trails he could find. As a child, Nicholas loved nothing more than to ride his bike or scooter with his friends throughout the neighborhood, building bike ramps, dreaming of his future, and enjoying life.
Nicholas loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt, and fish, and spent every day after work and on the weekends fishing with his friends at local lakes and waterways. He cherished annual fishing trips with his father, brother, and other family members.
For the past year and a half, Nicholas worked as a certified HVAC Technician for Polar Bear HVAC. He was dedicated to his job and often said he would like to one day buy the company from the current owner when he retired. Nicholas had many dreams, including owning his own business, purchasing land, and building his own home on a farm.
Nicholas is survived by his parents, William and Laurie Haro of Santa Maria, Ca. He is also survived by his siblings Anthony Haro of Sacramento, Ca. and Ariana Haro of Sacramento, Ca; his grandmother, Sharon Geonetta of Santa Maria, Ca; his Uncle and Aunt Eduardo and Gabriela Bogea of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca; his Uncle and Aunt Kenneth and Jennifer Ferguson of Friendswood, Texas; his Uncle and Aunt John and Debbie Saenz of Carlsbad, Ca; his Uncle and Aunt Fred and Neli Geonetta of Lafayette, Ca; as well as numerous cousins in California, Texas, Oregon, and the Midwest.
We know that Nicholas is now in heaven with his grandfather Samuel Geonetta, as well as his Nono and Nona Alberto and Elena Haro.
An outdoor Memorial Celebration of Nicholas's life will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at South Valley Community Church, located at 1054 E. Clark Ave, Santa Maria. Parking is limited and available at the business offices above the church on Bradley Road, or at the Albertsons parking lot across the street. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bring a favorite picture or shared memory of Nicholas to leave at the memory table at his Celebration of Life.
To leave a condolence for the family visit: www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
