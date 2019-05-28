Natividad G. Ramos, 94, of Guadalupe, CA was called home on May 22, 2019 while at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 25, 1924 in Santa Barbara, CA.
Naty is survived by his loving wife, Stella Ramos of 66 years. His four children, Michael (Debbie) Ramos, Roseanna Vasquez, Julie (Beto) Orozco and Shai Olivarez. He is also survived by his younger sister Elisa Ramos, his six grandchildren Casey (Chelsey) Ramos, Regina (Nick) Renardo, Jacob (C.C.) Ramos, Jesse (Cristina) Orozco, Gabriel Vasquez, and Steven Orozco. His seven great-grandchildren Anjelika 14, Selena 7, Julian 7, Dominick 6, Wyatt 5, Sabrina 3, Sofia 3, and one on the way (Beya).
He attended Guadalupe Elementary School and Santa Maria High School. He joined the United States Army in April 1943 and was one of five brothers who served in the U.S. Army. He received numerous medals including the Purple Heart after stepping on a land mine in Germany during World War II for the amputation of his right leg at the age of 21 when he was honorably discharged.
After returning home to recover from his injury Naty met Stella and began a relationship. He attended Mechanic Trade School under the GI Bill in 1949 in Los Angeles, CA. After a 6 year courtship Naty and Stella were married in January 1953.
In 1950 Naty began working at Kelsey Chevrolet Dealership in Guadalupe on used cars. While employed at Kelsey's he attended school to become a Corvair Specialist until they closed the business. He then worked for Stewart Oldsmobile until he retired in 1991. Naty was a true “Jack of all Trades” he could repair anything. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 0251, Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 0982 and The American Legion Post 371.
Naty was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a devout Catholic attending mass daily and receiving Holy Communion before going to dialysis until he could no longer drive.
His family will miss his endearing presence, his companionship, his sense of humor and his gentle spirit.
Naty is preceded in death by both his parents Jose V. Ramos (1966) and Micaela R. Ramos (1979), his nine siblings, Tony, Paul, Gene, Merce, Ramon, Josie, Frank, Connie, Jennie and his Son-in-Law Henry Vasquez.
The family would like to give special thanks to Davita Dialysis Center for their care for the past 6 years. Mike Crowder from SMOOTH Transit for his care and concern and a special thanks to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice for their support during this difficult time. Their kindness and compassion towards Naty and his family will always have a special place in our hearts.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary followed by a rosary at 6:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Casey Ramos, Jacob Ramos, Jesse Orozco, Gabriel Vasquez, Steven Orozco and great-nephew Merce Ramos.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Guadalupe, CA followed by a burial at Guadalupe Cemetery. Reception to follow at the American Legion Hall, Guadalupe.
Arrangements are in the care of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens.
To leave condolences for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
