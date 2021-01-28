Natividad Efren Gonzales peacefully passed away at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria on January 8, 2021, at the age of 80.
The Rosary and Mass will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1164 Obispo St., Guadalupe, CA, 93434. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary.
Efren was preceded in death by his mother Margarita Salcido Gonzales, brother Francisco (Pancho), sisters Licha, Eva, & Socorro, and nephews Jose Martin Meza & Chuchi Wong.
Efren is survived by his wife Josephine Gonzales of 58 years, brother Joe Gonzalez, and children Efren, Debbie, Eric, & Daniel Gonzales
He is also lovingly remembered by his daughter-in-laws Maria, Diana & Nicole Gonzales, grandchildren David & Onica Solorio, Andrew, Amanda, Tryna, Aaron, Tristan, Alyssa, & Issac Gonzales, great-grandchildren Amarie & Alanie Gonzales, & Maliyah Bazan, and numerous brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.
On September 9, 1940 Efren was born to Margarita Salcido Gonzales. After moving to Guadalupe, CA he met his wife Josephine, they were married on October 4, 1962. Being a loving couple they not only raised their own children, they also welcomed his niece Patricia Gomez into their home since she was 6 years old and babysat Donnie Bumanglad after months of his birth; who then learned to call Efren (Tata). Efren worked at several different jobs such as the Guadalupe Packing Shed, Union Sugar Factory, Tunnel Roofing, and Construction.
Efren was cherished and respected not only for the person he was, but for the joy that he brought into everyone's life. He was always willing to give a ride to anyone in need or a simple helping hand. Some things he has always loved to do would include maintaining & adding to his plants, fishing, polishing & restoring his truck, taking rides to the beach, visiting friends & family, listening to music, hanging out with his friend Hector at his fruit stand, attending family functions, supporting his grand-kids at games, graduations, special events & birthday parties, telling stories about the good old days, and giving the best advice to anyone who needed guidance.
The Gonzales family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to everyone for their help, thoughts, and prayers during this difficult time. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a reception.
