Our Hearts are broken over the loss of Nathan (Nate Dizzle) Masalta. Born March 12, 1975, passed away on December 04, 2020, with his family by his side. Nathan was born in Santa Maria CA. to Leetta Criqui Del Rio and Ted Masalta. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Herb & Beverly Criqui and leaves behind his Mother, Leetta, Stepfather David, Sister, Miranda, Half Sister, Crystal, Brother-In-Law, Martin, Daughter, Selena, Son, Nate Jr., Grandchildren, Sophia, Jojo, and Isaiah, and many Nieces and Nephews, Aunts and Uncles, who he loved dearly. Nathan graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1993 and went on to work for Varies Distributing Company, as a Merchandiser, then in 2011 received his Certification License for Trucking. Nathan loved being with family and friends, BBQing and cruzing to the beach in his LowLow, listening to his music. His truck was his pride and joy, which he built himself and won many trophies at car shows.
Nathan was a Die-Hard Raider Fan and displayed their colors in everything he did. The love for his family and friends was unconditional and his smile was contagious. His favorite Holiday was Christmas, he would listen to Christmas music all year long, said it always made him feel at peace. Nathan was a special soul and truly a Momma's Boy. We will miss and love him forever.
We would like to give a special thanks to all the Central Coast Hospice Nurses.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19. Condolences can be sent to Leetta Criqui Del Rio, 222 Superior St, Santa Maria CA. 93458
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
