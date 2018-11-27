Nancy Marie Smith (Moore), age 75, passed away at her home in Santa Maria, on Saturday, November 10, 2018. She was born November 25, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Stoye and Clara Moore. She grew up in Bellflower, CA, then moved to Santa Maria, CA her high school years. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1961. After graduating, she met Bill Smith at General Dynamics and they were both members of First Assembly of God church. They were married in 1963 and had two children. She worked for General Dynamics, Marian Hospital, Smooth and retired from the Santa Bonita School District.
Nancy was very involved in the PTA, Northside Little League and Campfire Girls. She enjoyed swimming, sewing, bowling, camping, cooking, entertaining and shopping. She had an unique collection of hamburgers and she always loved to where the color red. Nancy especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, where she loved being a supporter of their sporting events.
After Bill's passing, she moved to Ontario, CA. She was a bible study leader and loved to cruise the world. Her slogan was “Cruising is Where I Belong.” On the ship, she always wore red, earning the name “The Red Lady”. Knowing that she could no longer live by herself, she moved back to Santa Maria to be with family.
Nancy had an infectious smile and was always complimented on her beautiful green eyes. Even though Nancy was sick for so many years, she still kept her faith in the Lord. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, always thinking of others before herself. She had the most generous loving heart and touched many lives with her presence.
Nancy will forever be loved by those of us she left behind. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Posovsky, son Scott Smith, her grandchildren Joshua, Dalton and Skylar Posovsky and Garrett and Chad Smith.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Nancy are invited to a “Celebration of Life” ceremony at the Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, 600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
