Mrs. Nancy L. Lipp, 78, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 5th, 2019, from the effects brought on by Vascular Dementia.
Nancy was born, July 26, 1940, in Bath New York. She went to local schools in the area. Graduating from Haverling High School in 1958. She went on to the State University of New York, in Buffalo. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Soon after graduation, she packed up and traveled across country, to a small town that had put out a nationwide call for school teachers. She began her teaching career here, in Santa Maria. A career that spanned 40 years. Teaching throughout the Santa Maria School District, Blochman School, Bonita School and finally the last 12 years was spent at St. Mary's School. She quickly fell love with Santa Maria and has made it her home for the last 58 years. It was here that she met and married another fellow school teacher, Ralph Lipp, in July 1964. Ralph was very active within the Santa Maria Community. Especially coaching Little League Baseball, on the north & south side. Nancy would be at all the games cheering on the team or working in the concession stand. The “baseball years” were some of their fondest memories. They spoke of them often. Both Nancy and Ralph held a special place in their hearts, for the 1969 Northside Little League Allstar Team. This team of 12-year-old boys, from a little-known town in California, went on an adventure that ended just 1 game away from going “all the way”, back to Williamsport, PA, for the Little League World Series. She loved running into “her boys”, as she fondly referred to them, around town. She also was very involved in Genealogy and worked for many, many years on compiling information on her family's ancestry. Along the way she met and developed friendships with many new “relatives” and enjoyed helping them on their journey as well.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Theresa (Philip) McPherson of Dripping Springs, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Ralph (6/2005), son Patrick (12/1968) and son Michael (11/1970). As well as her parent's Elmer and Gladys Johnson and brother Jim Johnson.
A funeral mass will be held, on Monday, May 13th, 9:30am, at St. Mary's Church. Followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery and Celebration of Life reception, at The Santa Maria Inn.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy wished for donations to be made in her name, to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Donations may be made online, at www.smvhs.org, or by mail to 1687 W Stowell Rd. Santa Maria, CA, 93458-9719.
Words cannot express our gratitude for the out pouring of love and friendship shown to Nancy, during this time. The many daily visitors, multiple phone calls, and including her in so many prayer groups. We are humbled and grateful beyond words, for the amazing and wonderful people in our lives. Thank you.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.