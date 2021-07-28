Nancy died peacefully on Thursday July 22, 2021, at home with her husband, Richard, her daughter Pamela, and son-in-law Cal at her side.
Nancy was born in Taft, California, to Dorothy Audene and Edgar Ross Forgie on October 4,1937, and began her flight to Heaven on July 22, 2021. She was 83 years, 9 months, and 18 days of age. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Dixon; and children Pamela Lynn Bauer of Bothell, Washington, Jeffrey Cameron Dixon of Oxford, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Suzanne Johnson of Woodinville, Washington, and sister, Judy Glasgow of Prescott, Arizona. She also had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many well-loved friends.
Nancy loved working with young people. She was an instructional aide with the Santa Maria - Bonita School District and served over forty years in Job's Daughter's as an adult worker. Above all, she was a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held at Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church in Santa Maria, on July 31, at 10:00 am. The church is located at 3945 South Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA, 96455.
Arrangement are under the direction of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
