Nancy Boyd joined her Lord and Savior on August 17,2020.
Born May 14, 1940 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, she was the eldest of 4 siblings and met the love of her life at the young age of 13. Darrell and Nancy were friends that would go roller skating together and dated throughout high school. The couple were married in 1961, and Nancy had been heard many times saying that she thought she and Darrell had been together so long, she felt they had been born together. Nancy was very active in her church, Gloria Dei Lutheran Churchs . She provided meals for the homeless shelter every month, organized communion service, and was involved with a group that made prayer shawls for the congregations sick. She was always busy crocheting animals, baby boots or blankets for friends or craft shows. When she wasnt crocheting or making beautiful needlepoint gifts, she could be found in the kitchen making the best home cooked meals and desserts.
Nancy was one of the most giving and selfless people one would ever meet, she lived her life a true woman of Christ.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Darrell. She is also survived by her 3 younger siblings Marion(Walter)Schade, Judy Guidish and Rich(Judy) Fitterer. She is further survived by her 2 sons Dan and Ron(Laura) and her specially loved grandchildren Taylor and Kayleigh. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, infant daughter Deborah, grandchildren Travis and Aimee Catherine.
A private memorial to be held Monday August 24, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. This service will be available to be viewed online at a later date on the Gloria Dei website.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.