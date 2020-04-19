Nadine Mahan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nadine (Dee Dee) Mahan, 49, Santa Maria, California passed away on April 7th, 2020. She was the loving wife of Daniel Mahan. They shared 30 years together.

Nadine was born in Corona California on July 18th, 1970 to Hazel and Lawrence Davis.

Nadine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite place to be was on the back of their Harley Davidson with her loving husband Dan. She enjoyed spending time crafting with her grandchildren, and just being a part of their lives.

She will long be remembered for selflessly caring for others including her many pets, (dogs, cats, birds, fish, and more).

Nadine is survived by her husband Daniel, four children Shawn (Cici) Beijing China, Timothy (Amanda) Redding California. Justin (Meredith), and Danielle (Matthew) both of Santa Maria. Her Uncle Bob and Aunt Debbie, and five grandchildren, Cristabella, Sophia, Ethan, Zeke, and Daniel. She was predeceased by both of her parents.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

“Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, so loved, so missed, so very dear.”

