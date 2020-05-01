Myrna Presnell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Myrna Jean Presnell, 85, of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 24, 2020.

Myrna was born in Emmett, Idaho to Joseph and Elizabeth Kersey and was the youngest of 9 children. She received her GED and continued on to earn a certificate in Interior Design. She worked as an interior designer in Idaho, Washington and California for 45 years.

Myrna was married to Frank Presnell on September 30th, 1954.

She enjoyed going to church, cooking, and spending time with family and most of all, her grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing crafts such as making cards and sewing things like pillows, curtains, purses and clothes.

Myrna is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank Presnell and their 3 children Brian Presnell (Li), Camille O'Brien (Marty) and Matthew Presnell (Aimee). She is also survived by her grandchildren Lauren Edie, Sierra Lees, Gracie Presnell, Jason Presnell and her brother Verl Kersey of Boise, Idaho.

“My soul finds rest in God alone; My salvations comes from Him.”

- Psalms 62:1

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffman.com