Myrle Pfeiffer passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold. She is survived by her 3 children: Linda Pfeiffer (Thad Jackson); David Pfeiffer (Jan Gregg Pfeiffer, dec.); and Gary Pfeiffer (Mary Ann Bianco Pfeiffer); and 2 granddaughters, Kristin Callahan and Annalise Pfeiffer.

Myrle was born and raised in Bridgetown, near Cincinnati, Ohio, where she met Harold before WWII and married immediately following the war. The newlyweds moved to Phoenix, AZ, where they lived for 5 years until moving to Santa Maria. Myrle lived in Santa Maria for nearly 70 years, including 23 years at Rancho Sisquoc where Harold was Ranch Manager, planting their first vines and producing their first award-winning wines.

Myrle was a devoted wife and mother. She will be greatly missed.

The family wishes any memorial contributions to go to INMED Partnerships for Children: www.inmed.org

To plant a tree in memory of Myrle Pfeiffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.