Mutti Erika
Mutti Erika

December 15, 2020

Our liebe Mutti Erika passed away in her sleep at her home. She was loving, funny, smart, a good bowler, dancer, harmonica player & poet. Born in 1929 in Konigsbrunn, Germany, Erika married Greg Cooper in 1952 and emigrated to the US. They were stationed in Nebraska, Germany, North Dakota and nearby Vandenberg in 1974. In 2000, Erika retired after 32 years as a secretary for the Air Force. She survived breast cancer and BEAT Dementia! Her family had 90 yrs of Air Force Service: Late husband Greg 30 years, son Danny 20 years, daughter Dianne and son-in-law Michael Solinger 8 years. Erika is survived by brother Hermann Stockel, sister Gertrud Roidl, Dianne, Michael, Danny Cooper with his significant other, Viviana Hall, granddaughter Lauren Solinger, grandson Adam Solinger, granddaughter-in-law Chalese, greatgrandson Michael Adam Quentin and greatgranddaughter Marie. Erika 's Memorial Service will be online by Zoom in the near future, so if interested, please call Danny at 805-895-8483. Danny asks you buy and follow her Neurologists book “The Alzheimer 's Solution” by Dr. Dean Sherzai. You can stop Dementia before it starts! Erika will be interred with her late husband Greg at Arlington National Cemetery. Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

