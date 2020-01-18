Morris "Mo" Hand
Morris "Mo" Hand (age 91) passed away January 13, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Shirley, and family members. He retired from Pacific Telephone and was active in the Santa Maria Elks Lodge and enjoyed square dancing , reading, and BBQing with friends and family. He and Shirley resided at 226 Hiatt St., Lebanon, OR 97355. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to: Meals on Wheels, Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent Street, Lebanon, OR 97355.

