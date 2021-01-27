Monique James passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8th, 2021.
Monique was born in Compton, Quebec, Canada in 1934. She was the eleventh of twelve children. She is sadly the last of her generation to pass away. She was gently welcomed to Heaven with open arms by so many.
Monique moved to Manchester, New Hampshire in 1951 and began working as a seamstress while studying to speak, read and write English. It was there she met and married Joseph Dupere in 1953. Monique's sister had previously married Joe's brother and in 1959 the two families (4 adults 5 children and both sisters expecting!) moved Santa Ana, CA for a short time, then to Santa Maria with the news of job opportunities at Vandenberg. It was Santa Maria that her last two children were born.
In 1969 Monique met and married Ralph James, at which time she gained her five stepchildren. They began their life together in Santa Maria with their blended family of nine children. Monique worked for many years at Parsons Brothers Rexall, Piper Aircraft, sewing upholstery and later as a Costco “demo lady”. It was later in life that Monique and Ralph traveled extensively, visiting New Zealand and Australia (twice), traveled the Rhine River from Switzerland to Germany, her most beloved trip was to South Africa to see the elephants and giraffes. They also visited The Cape of Good Hope and experienced a Safari adventure. Monique was married to Ralph for 46 years until his passing in 2014.
Monique was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph James, her daughter Patricia Tolbert, her stepdaughter Tina Holden. Her siblings; Rachel, Emile, Flore, Leo, Rollande, Gerrard, Arthur, Cecile, Nil, Jean-Paul and Jeannine.
Monique is survived by her children; Beverly McHugh (Richard), Deborah Dupere (Robert Butler) and Michele Buckham (John). Her stepchildren Pam Aguiar (Gene), Starlene Walker (Brian), Blake James and Tonny James (Dawn). Her Grandchildren; Justin, Ryan, Billie, Amy, Carla, Jana, and Stephen Jr. Her Great grandchildren, Aaron, JJ, Kayla, Alli, Gabriel, Jason, Jasmyn, Zoie, Siena, Benjamin, Ariana, Levi, Emmalee and two Great Great grandchildren Alice and Jax. Numerus nephews and neices.
There will be a private family inurnment at Dudley Hoffman Memorial Gardens.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.