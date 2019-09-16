Monica Annette DeBoi (Arthurs), 57, of Santa Maria, unexpectedly passed away on September 12, 2019. Monica (Monty) was born on August 25, 1962 and lived her whole life in Santa Maria (or nearby). She was a well-known cosmetologist for over 25 years, owning her own business VIP Hair. She later became an operator in the oil industry, ending her career with Phillips 66. Monica was a loving wife, mother, grammie, sister, aunt, and friend. Her family was her everything!
Monica is survived by her husband, Dave DeBoi; daughter, Samantha Showalter and her spouse Ernie; stepdaughter, Heather Wilkins and her husband Billy; grandchildren, Kylie, Jordan, Kaleb, Elijiah, and Aubriella; four sisters; one brother; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Marion and Dixie Arthurs.
Rosary will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6pm at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Louis De Montfort Church, followed by graveside services. Reception to follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
