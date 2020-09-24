Monica Ann Lopez, 53, passed away on September 7th, 2020, at 4:20 P.M., at her home from gallbladder cancer. She was comfortable and surrounded by family. Monica was born in Santa Maria, CA. She was the daughter of Pablo Lopez who passed away on October 14th, 2009, and Mercy Lopez Agurrie. Beloved sister to Pablo Lopez, Arthur Lopez, Carmen Lopez, and Manuel Lopez. Monica attended Santa Maria High School, temporarily taking time away to have her children. She went on to receive her GED. Monica studied many things and had many skills. She worked at Kmart for over 10 years. After that she became a In Home Caregiver for over 15 years, where she received awards and certificates for her problem solving skills and communication skills. She also was CPR certified. Monica loved her job and helping others. There wasnt a thing she couldnt do without a smile on her face. She was baptized Christian. Monica enjoyed being with her children, family, and work family. She loved being outdoors fishing, BBQing, camping, swimming, and going to amusement parks and concerts. Anything family orientated was a good time to her. She will be remembered for her laugh, smile, comments, words of wisdom, positive vibes, sarcasm, being a helping hand, her company and never ending sweet love. Monica is survived by her loving children, Johnny Daniel Lopez, Louis Angel Lopez, Domonique Savannah Lopez, and Cheyenne Lisa Lopez; her loving grandchildren, Johnny Perez Ponce Jr., Percilla Monique Ponce, and Joshia Daniel Lopez. She was preceded in death by her father, Pablo Lopez. A Viewing will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 P.M., on Friday, September 25th, 2020, at Lori Family Mortuary (915 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria). Following will be a Graveside Funeral Service at Santa Maria Cemetery (1501 South College Drive, Santa Maria), at 2:30 P.M.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
