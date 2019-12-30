Mitchell Paul Batlowski

Mitch lived his entire life in Orcutt, attending local elementary schools and Righetti High School. He was a mechanic by trade, with his most beloved employment being at Cambria Winery, where he repaired and maintained the harvesting equipment. Mitch was strong, charming, intelligent, and wickedly funny. He loved music, cars, sports and being outdoors. He loved to tinker and could repair almost anything. He was self-taught out of pure curiosity on many subjects and took great joy in sharing what he knew. He was pure magic with little children and made an impression on everyone he met and easily befriended. His kindness knew no bounds. Mitch had blue eyes that sparkled like the Pacific Ocean on a sunny day, and a heart as big and beautiful as the skies above. He loved his family and his puppy dogs Pancho and Benny, more than anything.