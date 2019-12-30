Mitchell Paul Batlowski was born on November 12, 1981, in Santa Maria, California. Mitch passed peacefully at home in Orcutt, on December 18, 2019.
Mitch lived his entire life in Orcutt, attending local elementary schools and Righetti High School. He was a mechanic by trade, with his most beloved employment being at Cambria Winery, where he repaired and maintained the harvesting equipment. Mitch was strong, charming, intelligent, and wickedly funny. He loved music, cars, sports and being outdoors. He loved to tinker and could repair almost anything. He was self-taught out of pure curiosity on many subjects and took great joy in sharing what he knew. He was pure magic with little children and made an impression on everyone he met and easily befriended. His kindness knew no bounds. Mitch had blue eyes that sparkled like the Pacific Ocean on a sunny day, and a heart as big and beautiful as the skies above. He loved his family and his puppy dogs Pancho and Benny, more than anything.
Mitch is survived by his parents, Terry and Kris Batlowski, his adoring older sister Nicole Batlowski, of Orcutt, and a large extended family who love him beyond words. Mitch was preceded in death by his grandparents Dale and Margaret Carlson and Ted and Jane Batlowski, his aunt, Patrice Maniaci, and his uncles, Curtis Conway and Paul Ryan.
A scripture service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM, in the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Chapel, 1003 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA, 93454. Immediately following, there will be a brief committal ceremony and blessing at the Memory Gardens adjacent to the Chapel. At the conclusion of services, a celebratory reception will be held at the Far Western Tavern, 300 E. Clark Avenue, Orcutt, CA 93455.
You have free articles remaining.
If you are so inclined, donations made in his memory may be made to any organization whose mission is to care for homeless or sick animals. We love you, Mitch...always and forever.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.