Miriam Evans

Miriam Crosby Evans passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, July 8, 2019 due to complications of pancreatic cancer. She was 93 years old.
Miriam was born in Los Angeles to parents Stephan T. and Mildred Crosby. She graduated from USC and was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She married John Evans. As her two daughters were growing up, she was a Girl Scout Leader, swim instructor, enjoyed body surfing and played volleyball. She taught school for the Los Angeles School District at King Jr High, Washington High School, and San Pedro High School, where she was the Drill Team Director for many years. She enjoyed camping and fishing trips throughout the western United States with her family. When she and John retired, they enjoyed traveling overseas and touring the United States.
Miriam moved from Palos Verdes to Nipomo in 1981 with her husband of 67 years, John, who preceded her in death in 2015. Miriam was an avid bridge player. She belonged to the Santa Maria Bridge Club and the SLO Duplicate Bridge Club. She was a member of PEO. Her last residence was Merrill Gardens where she lived for more than four years. She enjoyed an active, independent lifestyle, surrounded by many friends.
Miriam was immensely proud of her entire family; daughters Ruth Wheeler (Greg) and June Theriot (Dennis); grandchildren Chris Theriot (Taryn), Amy Brown (Chris Buckley), Eric Brown (Stacie) and Kelsey Sonnenfeld (Miles) and six great grandchildren.
