Milton (Mike) Kaver, of Santa Maria, was born Aug. 24, 1921 in the Bronx, N.Y., and died May 28, 2019 at the age of 97.
Mike served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He moved to Santa Maria in 1960 and worked many years in Aerospace at Vandenberg Air Force Base. In the 1960s he and his first wife, Shirley, owned the Shoe Fair which was displaced by the current Mall. He was a founding member of Temple Beth El, serving as its president and on its board for multiple years.
Mike was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley, and his daughter, Elyce Kaplan. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne, his daughter, Leslie Kaver-Gomes (Michael) of Santa Maria, his son-in-law Denis Kaplan of San Diego, and his grandchildren, Adam Kaver-Gomes (Ginny) of Lake Havasu, AZ, and Lauren Kaver-Gomes, of Anaheim. He is also survived by nieces in New York, Connecticut and Michigan.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11a.m. in the old part of the Santa Maria Cemetery. At Mike's request there will be no reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Temple Beth El, P.O. Box 5217, SM 93455, or the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.