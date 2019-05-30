{{featured_button_text}}
Milton (Mike) Kaver

Milton (Mike) Kaver, of Santa Maria, was born Aug. 24, 1921 in the Bronx, N.Y., and died May 28, 2019 at the age of 97.

Mike served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He moved to Santa Maria in 1960 and worked many years in Aerospace at Vandenberg Air Force Base. In the 1960s he and his first wife, Shirley, owned the Shoe Fair which was displaced by the current Mall. He was a founding member of Temple Beth El, serving as its president and on its board for multiple years.

Mike was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley, and his daughter, Elyce Kaplan. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anne, his daughter, Leslie Kaver-Gomes (Michael) of Santa Maria, his son-in-law Denis Kaplan of San Diego, and his grandchildren, Adam Kaver-Gomes (Ginny) of Lake Havasu, AZ, and Lauren Kaver-Gomes, of Anaheim. He is also survived by nieces in New York, Connecticut and Michigan.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11a.m. in the old part of the Santa Maria Cemetery. At Mike's request there will be no reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Temple Beth El, P.O. Box 5217, SM 93455, or the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

