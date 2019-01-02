Milton A. Baker, beloved husband of the late Donna (Vogt) Baker, passed away on December 25, 2018.
Milton and Donna made their home in Santa Maria, California after he retired from a successful career in the glass manufacturing industry. They combined volunteer work with their love of travel, serving in Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Venezuela through the International Executive Service Corps. Retirement years included fishing, camping, travel, computer classes and genealogy. Whether it was a christening, a graduation, or his favorite, the annual Thanksgiving gathering, Milton loved being with his family.
Milton was born in 1926 in Wright, Iowa,and lived on a farm in the Lewis and Adair areas as a child. He moved with his family to California in the 1930s. He served in the US Navy during WWII, serving aboard the USS Nehenta Bay of which he was a proud plankowner. Milton received several awards for his military service and later attended reunions with former shipmates. After his military service, he returned to the home of his parents in the Los Angeles area. It was there on Hunsaker Avenue that he met and later married Donna. They were married for 68 years. Milton often chuckled over his good fortune in finding the love of his life just across the street.
Milton was preceded in death by by brothers Frank Baker, Malcolm Baker, Richard Munch, and sister Marjorie Clay; his wife Donna and son Mark Baker. He is survived by his son Leonard (Lynn) Baker; daughters Lisa (Tom) Dobyns and Mishell (Ken) Rose; grandchildren Shiloh Croy-Baker, Paul Baker, Sarah Griffith, Jessica Husselstein, Lee Parkhurst, Martin Baker, Coral Baker, Brian Baker, Bridgette Baker, Nicholas Rose, Shelly Ann Baker, Nathaniel Rose; and great-grandchildren Cierra Husselstein, Jessica Griffith, Seth Husselstein, Elijah Husselstein, Jack Holm, Isadora Morris, and Violet Baker.
Milton Baker was heard to say “A good life, a good wife, a good family, a good house: I'm a very lucky man.” And he was.
A visitation will be held on January 4, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 pm at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. Graveside service at Santa Maria Cemetery Southlawn is scheduled for 10 am January 5.
