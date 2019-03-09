Cora Mildred Kirby, 92, passed away on February 28, 2019 in Riverside, California. She was born on January 1, 1927 in Kiowa, Oklahoma to Millard and Cora (Shipley) Patton. She Lived in Riverside for 24 years.
Cora was a member of Magnolia Church. Graveside service will be in Santa Maria Cemetery on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1 PM.
In Lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Magnolia Church designated to Lottie Moon Missions, 8351 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, Ca 92504
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Akes Family Funeral Home, Riverside, California.
