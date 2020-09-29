Mike Lambert of Santa Maria, California passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2020, at the young age of 67 years old. Mike was born in Vermillion, South Dakota on May 20, 1953, to Doran and Luanne Lambert.
Mike along with his parents, sister Sandra, and brother Scott moved to Santa Maria in 1962 where they established their home for the next several decades. Mike attended local Elementary schools and graduated from Righetti High in 1972. Mike was quite proud of holding the title of homecoming king and was an active football player, who was also a part of the letterman's club.
After graduation and a brief time in the Army, Mike worked several jobs eventually landing in the oil industry. He rose through the ranks and eventually worked a challenging schedule on offshore platforms including Harvest, Hermosa, and Hidalgo until his retirement in 2015.
In 2000, Mike married Jeannie Bassett. Together they shared a zest for life including many family vacations, camping, and many trips to Avila Beach. Mike was also an avid NASCAR fan and anyone who knew him would agree that his NASCAR shrine was sacred. When it was race day, his flags were sure to be flying high. You could always find him perfecting his yard, keeping it perfect for his grandkids. He loved nothing more than entertaining his family and friends. He was sure to be present at all of his grandkids events, whether it was on the field or in the classroom. Mike's absolute favorite holiday was Christmas. His Christmas light display lit up the neighborhood each year.
Mike was a loving family member, friend and teller of tall tells. Of all of the people he touched, and all the adventure he had, it was easy to see his most thrilling moments in his life were spending time with his family.
Mike is survived by his wife Jeannie, son Brenton Lambert, step daughters Ami Padilla (Tony), Ashley Mahoney (Matt), grandkids Mason, Owen, Seth, Samuel, Kendall, and Mackenzie, sister Sandra Day (KC), brother Scott Lambert, and several nephews and a niece.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Doran and Luanne Lambert.
The family would like to thank Wilshire Hospice for their excellent care and comfort during the late stages of Mike's disease. Donations can be made in his honor to: CurePSP 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 1001. Arrangements are under the care of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens. There will be a celebration of life for Mike at a later date.
