After a full life of ninety-five years, Mike Guerrero passed away peacefully in his sleep on Patriots Day, September 9, 2019.
Mike was born in California in 1924 and lost his father, as a teenager, during the Great Depression. As the oldest of seven children, he felt a great sense of responsibly toward his mother and siblings and carried that attitude throughout his whole life with those he met. When recruiters came to Santa Maria High School, he enlisted in the military and served his country for thirty-one year starting with WWII and retired from the Air Force a couple years after returning from Vietnam. He met and married Ethel Jane in S. Dakota while stations at Ellsworth AFB and they raised three children and were married for twenty years. It seems appropriate that his passing happened on Patriots Day as he loved his family and loved his country and served it well.
After retirement from the Air Force, Mike moved back to the central coast to be near his family. He worked for the county at Guadalupe School and Bonita School. He reconnected with a high school friend, Gloria, after returning. They married and had many years together. Mike loved his big lovable family and was a hard working American who worked hard for what he obtained from his humble beginnings.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, and sisters, Mercy and Emily.
He is survived by: his three children, sons James, John and daughter Linda; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; his sisters Ophelia, Gloria and Mary and one brother, Nash. In addition, there are many loving and helpful nieces and nephews and extended family. Thank you all for everything.
Services are being handled by Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. A rosary service is on Thursday evening, September 19th at the mortuary, 5:00 for Visitation and 6:00 for the Rosary. The funeral mass will be on Friday September 20 at 10:00 a.m. in Guadalupe at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Graveyard services with a color guard ceremony follow at the Guadalupe cemetery.
