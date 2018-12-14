Miguela “Maggie” Antonio peacefully went home to the Lord on December 13, 2018 with her family by her side. Maggie was born July 24, 1924 in Salinas, CA to Domingo and Josefa Galiro. When her mother died Maggie became the surrogate mother to her younger siblings, but before finishing high school she worked in the fields to help support her family. At 18 she met Quirino “Carey” Galvez, got married, and settled in Santa Maria. In 1945, they started their family of 2 sons and 2 daughters.
Once their children got into school, Maggie went to work at John Inglis Frozen Food Plant. After having a work accident, she left the frozen food plant and became a waitress at Rosie's Cafe on north Broadway. When Vandenberg Inn opened Maggie continued to work, but at the Vandenberg Restaurant. She was a waitress at the andenberg Inn for over 10 years. Because she didn't have the opportunity to finish her education, she impressed upon her children the importance of higher education. She was so proud of her sons and daughters.
Her husband, Carey, died in 1970. With her children grown, Maggie “Galvez”, married Frank Antonio. They became avid bowlers, joining leagues, and traveling to many tournaments. Some of Maggie's children and grandchildren learned to bowl and she was always ready to give helpful advice and tips to improve their game.
Maggie loved to play pinochle with her sister, Penny, against their husbands. They enjoyed many hours of card playing. She passed down her love of playing cards to her children and grandchildren. “Hand and Foot” was one of her favorite card games. She would pick one of her granddaughter-in-laws as a partner because Maggie would win with them.
Maggie's greatest joy was the love of her family & friends and their sports and travels. Maggie attended countless football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer games to watch her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. With family members, she travelled to Hawaii, Arizona, Las Vegas, the Philippines, and Florida. Attending weddings, baptisms, first communions, and confirmations was so special for Maggie.
Maggie will be remembered for her kind heart that embraced all people that walked through her door. She insisted on a “Hello” hug and a “Good-bye” kiss. Those hugs and kisses will be terribly missed by all.
Maggie is survived by her daughters: Marcy (John) Jimenez and Gaylen (George) Clark, daughter-in-law: Connie Galvez, sister: Lu Curaza, and brothers: Roy and Joe (Claudine) Ituralde, grandchildren: James (Kristina), Kennedy (Melissa), Maurecia (Kelsey), Corinne, Andrew (Corin), Michael (Amie), Matthew(Marisela), Mackenzie(Matt Wilkins), and Curtis Galvez(Lani Anderson), and 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husbands: Quirino Carey Galvez & Frank Antonio, sons: James Galvez, Val Galvez, Arsenio Galvez, grandson, Garrett Galvez, sisters, Natalie Quolas and Penny Johnson.
Visitation is Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the rosary at 6:00 pm Dudley Hoffmann. Funeral mass is Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's of Assumption Catholic Church.
