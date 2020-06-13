Miguel Placencia passed away June 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Mom Jennie Placencia and Dad Carlos Placencia. He is survived by his mom Alberta Placencia, Brothers Carlos, Oscar and Daniel, sons Anthony, Marcos and Miguel, sister-in-laws Sandra, Astrid and Carina. Also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, grandmother Panchita, grandparents Albert and Hilda Avila and ex-wife, Mariam who he loved till the day he passed away. He attended schools in Santa Maria and Righetti High School. He loved playing baseball with family and friends growing up. There was never a dull moment when he was around. Miguel always wanted to be the center of attention. Everyone who knew him knows he loved his Dallas Cowboys. Miguel is going to be truly missed. Rest in Paradise.
