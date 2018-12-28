Mike Torres passed away December 1, 2018 at the age of 86.
He was born September 17, 1932 at Santa Maria Hospital to parents Ignacio and Justina Torres.
He attended various public schools throughout Santa Maria and joined the National Guard in 1950. He was converted to the U.S. Army and honorably discharged in 1951 where he returned to graduate from Santa Maria High that same year.
He owned his own body shop from 1966 to 1970 and worked in the auto body industry until he became an auto body instructor at Allan Hancock College. He then worked in the aerospace industry at Vandenberg Air Force Base until retirement. Later on in life, he came out of retirement to work for a contractor and sell uniforms to U.S. Postal Service employees.
As a young man he loved customizing cars and motorcycles. In the late 50's he was President of the Yellow Jackets M/C, and later held various positions after joining the Saddlelites M/C. He enjoyed amateur radio and his call sign was WA6FOR. He loved listening to Miguel Aceves Mejia especially on Sunday mornings.
In his later years he suffered from dementia but still enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: Joe Torres, Margie Delgado, and Robert Torres, grandchildren Joe Torres II (Marianna), Juanita Vega (Jesse), and Alicia Delgado; great-grandchildren Chandler and Chance Torres, Jeselle and Juliana Vega, Michelle and Vincent Rodriquez, and Lucas Rojas.
He is preceded in death by parents Ignacio and Justina Torres, siblings Lorenzo, Theresa, Rosa, Joe, and Jesse Torres. Mike was the last of his siblings to pass away. He is also preceded in death by his great-grandchild Julian Vega.
He was married twice. The first was to Shirley Dominguez, who was the mother to his 3 children. The second was to Rosalie Mendoza. Both are deceased.
Inurnment in the Santa Maria cemetery will be Jan. 5th at 11am. There will be a celebration of life at the VFW at 200 E. Battles Rd. immediately thereafter.
