Michael Sinclair Mannon passed away on March 19, 2019 at home in Grover Beach, CA after a long battle with emphysema. He was 59 years old.
Mike was born on March 25, 1959 in Hobbs, NM to Norma and Alfred Mannon, the third of their five children, and the only son. Mike spent his childhood in New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming before moving with the family to Santa Maria when he was 13. He attended Orcutt Junior High and Righetti High Schools before graduating from Delta High School in 1978.
After high school Mike followed his father into the oil business, first in Wyoming on a pipe inspection team and later returning to California where he worked for H&H Oil Tool Company and on oil rigs for Kenai Drilling and Cal Pac. In 1989 he went to work offshore on the Platform Harmony. In the following years Mike worked on both oil and water-well drilling rigs in the Santa Maria Valley and along the Central Coast. He retired in 2011 when his health worsened.
Mike also shared a love of woodworking with his father. He was a talented craftsman, turning out beautiful bowls, cups, and pens on his lathe that he lovingly shared with his family and friends. He and his father also hand-crafted many items in the sanctuary of the Orcutt Presbyterian Church.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Al. He is survived by his four sisters, Leslie Pilcher (Mark), Shirley McDonald (Bill), Linda Puccioni (John), and Bev Zimmermann (Eck), as well as six nieces and nephews. Mike also leaves behind his cats, Missy & Buddy.
Mike had his share of struggles in his life, but he took things in stride and never carried a grudge. He was a son and a brother who was dearly loved by his family. He was also a loyal friend who had a strong and supportive network of people around him, particularly in the last years of his life.
Mike will be interred at the Memory Gardens of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary next to his parents.
