Michael Richard Norris was born to John and Judy Norris in Fresno, California on November 19, 1958. He passed away due to cardiac arrest while traveling through Layton, Utah on December 14, 2020 at 62 years old.
As a young child Michael and his family moved back to Orcutt, CA. The Norris family is an Orcutt pioneer family with Mike being the fifth generation. He graduated from Righetti High School with the class of 1977 where he was a star baseball player, a member of FFA and an avid surfer. He married Sonja Nickell in 1988 and had their three children Michael, Matthew, and Mallory. In 1997 he married Julie Wheeler and had their son, Richard. In 2018 he married Karen Skou and moved to Carmen Creek, Idaho where they resided until he passed away. Mike was a retired journeyman electrician and spent most of his career as a member of the IBEW Local 413. Mike was extremely involved in his community. He was an avid leader in the Santa Barbara County 4-H groups for many years, served as President of the Santa Maria Gun Club, was a member of the Santa Maria 4-Wheelers and the Santa Maria H.O.G. Chapter. He also enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams. Mike was known as a hard worker, reliable friend, and a devoted father.
He now joins his beloved parents, John and Judy Norris, in heaven.
He is survived by his wife Karen Skou- Norris of Carmen Creek, Idaho, his 4 children, Michael “Tyke” Norris of Orcutt, CA, Matthew(Kelsie) Norris of Orcutt, CA, Mallory Norris of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Ricky(Cayla) Norris of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, his brother Randy Norris of Orcutt, CA, his sisters Kelli(Kenny) Levy of Orcutt, CA and Susan Starr of Santa Maria, CA, as well as his grandchildren Averie and Hunter Norris and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Mike was known for being there for his loved ones and always helped out where it was needed. He loved his community, his friends, and most of all his family. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Mike's celebration of life will be held at the Santa Maria Gun Club on Sunday, December 27th at 2 pm until 9 pm. Due to COVID restraints please bring a mask and practice social distancing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.