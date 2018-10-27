Michael Raymond Perez, age 37, passed away on September 27, 2018, in Kalihi, Hawaii. Michael departed this beautiful world and all of his loved ones way too soon.
Michael was born on October 18, 1980, in Santa Maria, California to Michael S Perez and Patricia B Perez. The oldest of three children. Michael is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Rheena Harris married to Adam Harris, sister Ruby Martinez, his oldest 18-year-old son Ethan, fiancé Melissa Dell and their 2-year-old son Koah Perez.
Known for his ease in frequent conversation even with total strangers. Some may be surprised to learn of his extreme shyness in his youth. Yet even as a child, Michael possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout his life Michael maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. Even now they are being changed by his witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Michael's signature gift of joy, shown through his constant smiling, laughter, and joking around, will never be forgotten.
Michael, a loving son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend possessed a true servant's heart. He cared for family and friends through delicious BBQs, laughter, and frequent visits. With a real zest for life, Michael loved every animal he came across and often brought them home as pets. He loved to scuba dive, spearfish, and swim in the ocean. Michael also loved to watch movies and tell stories of younger years – especially with his loved ones.
Memorial services will be held at Church for Life on November 02, 2018 at 10:00 am, following with the celebration of life in Michael's honor at the Moose Lodge Club in Santa Maria.
