Michael Oscar Kolding

Michael Kolding 67, passed away with both daughters by his side on September 27, 2019, from complications related to 10 years of Alzheimers. He is now reunited with the love of his life Betty, who passed just one year ago.
Mike was born in Lompoc CA, on June 15,1952 the youngest child of Alfred and Violet Kolding.
At the age of 19 he joined the US Army, and was transferred to Germany. He married Betty Treur on March 17, 1972, they had 2 girls that he adored, and they him, Catriena and Michelle.
He worked for Olocco Ag Services, as a sprayer, and Forman, until 1986. He worked for Union Asphalt where he was the Plant Operator in Garey. He loved his job there, and the people he worked with.
He was a skilled Welder who could create and fix just about anything, which gave him the nickname “Mike Macgyver” He loved the Outdoors, and had a passion for fishing, he was a member of the Santa Maria Bass Club. He loved camping with family and friends. Also a member of the Santa Maria gun club for many years, where he enjoyed shooting sports with his friends and grandchildren. He was a wonderful dad raising his girls in 4-H, attending every meeting, taking his vacation during Fair time so he could be there when they showed their Fair lambs. He even bred and raised his own lambs for his girls to take to the fair.
As his Alzheimers progressed and more grandchildren came, he may not have been able to do all the same things as with the older kids, but he still had special relationships with each one of them. All of his grandchildren made his eyes light up when he saw them.
We lost pieces of him to Alzheimers over the last 10 years, but fortunately he was still very much connected to us and never forgot who any of us were.
He was the best Dad, and Bapa, he will be dearly missed.
His beloved dog Dusty was his faithful and loving companion, it was love at first sight at the Santa Maria Humane Society just 5 years ago, after his 2 Labs passed away.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, and wife Betty. Shockingly his brother Charles Kolding also passed from a lengthy illness the same day as he did, just hours later.
He is survived by his two daughters and their husbands, Catriena and Eddy Lyons of Santa Maria, Michelle and Adam Tyzcynski of Arroyo Grande, six grandchildren; Joshua and Justin (Ashley) Lyons of Santa Maria, Kaden, Dylan, Tierra and Tanner Tyczynski of Arroyo Grande.
Sister; Patty (Richard) France, Sister in Laws; Renee Kolding, Katrina (Russell) Dell, Brothers in Law; Casey (Kim) Treur, Everette (Kristy) Treur, Gerrit (Danyel) Treur, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Celebration of Life services will be held on October 7, 2019 at Heritage Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 12 noon, with Graveside service to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow at the Lake Marie Valley Clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Stowell Rd, in Michael Koldings name.
