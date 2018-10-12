Michael (Mike) Jay Hale was born on August 30, 1951 to Bill & Red Hale, he moved to Santa Maria when he was 5 years old from Lubbock, Texas. He attended Fairlawn Elementary School, El Camino Junior High and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1969. He grew up playing baseball according to some friends they say he was pretty good at it. He loved the game up until he could not play anymore without being sore for a few days. Following baseball once the soreness went away he decided to try GOLF and enjoyed it up until the end, his goal was to play in as many different Golf Courses as possible and he went as far as Las Vegas.
Mike is survived by his wife Susan, sister Tina, brother Danny and sister in law Donna and their children and many nieces and nephews. And the loves of his life Dory, Bell and Pee Wee all of his four legged children.
Pre-deceased by father and mother Bill & Red Hale, and father and mother in law Clifford & Beatrice Tanore.
Graveside Services will be at Santa Maria Cemetery (New Section) at 11 a.m. Monday October 15, 2018 with Reception following at the Eagles Hall, 668 S College Drive, Santa Maria, CA
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
