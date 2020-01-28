Michael Lee Standaert passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on December 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Rock Island, Illinois as the oldest of five children to Richard and Phyllis (St. Clair) Standaert. At the age of twelve, he moved with his family to Orlando, Florida, where he resided for six years. After high school, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard on Disaster Search and Recovery duty.
In 1973, Michael married Rosemary Eileen Hession in Daytona Beach, Florida and together they had one daughter, Elisha Faye, who was born while they lived in Austin, Texas.
Following his stint in the service, and several moves around the country, Mike became a master craftsman and general contractor specializing in home remodeling. He was a mentor to many carpenters who followed him into the trade.
Over the years, he developed an interest in restoring vintage Cushman motor scooters and as a result won several state awards for his show quality classic scooters.
He loved to host Santa Maria Style Bar-B-Ques and camp in their RVs throughout the western states, especially in the mountainous redwoods in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed his last 36 years as a resident of Orcutt.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Phyllis Standaert; and his sisters, Tara Standaert, Jill Joslyn and Brenda Standaert.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosemary Standaert; and his daughter, Elisha Faye (Standaert) Harsma; son-in-law, John Harsma; godson, Cori Camp; brother, David Patrick Standaert and two nephews, Jonathan and Michael Standaert.
He will be remembered fondly by his survivors and by numerous members of his extended family, who spent many years around the dinner table and sharing stories in the garage.
At his request, no services are scheduled. Rest in Peace, Mike. We will all miss you.
