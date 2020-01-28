Michael Lee Standaert passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on December 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Rock Island, Illinois as the oldest of five children to Richard and Phyllis (St. Clair) Standaert. At the age of twelve, he moved with his family to Orlando, Florida, where he resided for six years. After high school, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard on Disaster Search and Recovery duty.

In 1973, Michael married Rosemary Eileen Hession in Daytona Beach, Florida and together they had one daughter, Elisha Faye, who was born while they lived in Austin, Texas.

Following his stint in the service, and several moves around the country, Mike became a master craftsman and general contractor specializing in home remodeling. He was a mentor to many carpenters who followed him into the trade.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the years, he developed an interest in restoring vintage Cushman motor scooters and as a result won several state awards for his show quality classic scooters.

He loved to host Santa Maria Style Bar-B-Ques and camp in their RVs throughout the western states, especially in the mountainous redwoods in Santa Cruz. He enjoyed his last 36 years as a resident of Orcutt.