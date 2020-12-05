Michael Joseph Robbins, 31 passed away, November 23rd, 2020, in his home in Toledo, Ohio. Michael was born in Santa Maria, to Francine Tipay and Thomas Michael Robbins. In death Michael leaves behind; Gabriella Robbins (Daughter), Michael Robbins Jr. (Son), Renee Owens (Sister), Desiree Owens (Sister), Thomas Robbins (Brother) and countless, cousins, nieces, aunts and uncles.
Michael was raised in Santa Maria, he was very easy to get along with, always polite and courteous of others, he made many friends over the years. Michael loved to work on cars, putting in stereos, basically anything that had to do with cars. He liked his cars loud and flashy. You could hear him come a block away with his loud engine and him blasting his corridos, rancheras nortenos or reggaeton. Michael learned to speak and write Spanish at a very young age by the people he knew and hung out with, people would be surprised he was able to have a conversation in Spanish, and speak it correctly.
Michael worked at Apio for 4 years where he moved to supervisor. In mid 2019 he transferred to the Apio in Toledo, Ohio, where him and his children moved to. Michael was a wonderful father to his kids and fully supported them in everything they did, he was proud to be their father and spending all the time he could with him and loved every minute of it. The pandemic hit everyone hard and Michael had to make the tough decision to leave Apio, the job that helped him through so much, helped him transfer and helped him become the man he was. He always made sure to express his gratitude to them for everything he was able to accomplish because of them. In July 2020, he joined Frozen Speciality Inc. Also, in the Ohio area. Michael became ill and suddenly passed away in his home. He was laid to rest at Toledo Memorial in Ohio on November 30th, 2020. Michael was/is deeply loved by his family and will forever be missed.
